Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|1.85
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Volatility & Risk
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.72 beta.
Liquidity
0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average price target of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.75, with potential upside of 188.02%. Immunic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 147.37% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Immunic Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.
Summary
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.