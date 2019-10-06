Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.89M -4.06 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 31.98M -3.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,421,385,455.59% 0% -109.1% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,819,577.74% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $2, and a 196.78% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 55.8%. Insiders owned roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.