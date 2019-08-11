Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.70 N/A -4.06 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 51 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.84 beta indicates that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s beta is 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 212.44% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $1.75. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $69.5, while its potential upside is 59.33%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.