Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

This is a contrast between Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.71 N/A -4.06 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 212.50% and an $1.75 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.