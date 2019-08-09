Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.02 N/A -4.06 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 203.77 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.75, while its potential upside is 186.56%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus price target and a 109.10% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.