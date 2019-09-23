Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.42 N/A -4.06 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 151.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.9%. Comparatively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.