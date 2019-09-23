Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|2.42
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
Demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$2 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 151.76%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.9%. Comparatively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.
Summary
BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.