Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|1.76
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.13
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 201.72% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $1.75.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 0.72% respectively. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
