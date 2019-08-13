Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.76 N/A -4.06 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 201.72% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $1.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 0.72% respectively. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.