Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|1.70
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Atreca Inc. which has a 22 Current Ratio and a 22 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 212.44% and an $1.75 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67% of Atreca Inc. shares. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Atreca Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
