Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.70 N/A -4.06 0.00 Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Atreca Inc. which has a 22 Current Ratio and a 22 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 212.44% and an $1.75 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67% of Atreca Inc. shares. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Atreca Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.