Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s results

Since Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.85 N/A -4.06 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 18.83 N/A -2.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 187.26% and an $1.75 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 0.7% respectively. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.