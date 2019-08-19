Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.71 N/A -4.06 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 88.75 N/A -7.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility & Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.44 beta is the reason why it is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.3 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.75, and a 212.50% upside potential. Competitively Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $126.73, with potential upside of 57.06%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.