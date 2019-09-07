Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s results

Since Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.13 N/A -4.06 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 162.37% and an $1.83 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 609.94% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.