Reviewing Regional Management Corp. (RM)’s and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s results

Both Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. 26 1.01 N/A 2.88 8.38 LendingClub Corporation 15 1.75 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Regional Management Corp. and LendingClub Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 12.7% 3.8% LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -13.5% -3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Regional Management Corp. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, LendingClub Corporation has a 1.56 beta which is 56.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Regional Management Corp. and LendingClub Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 LendingClub Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, LendingClub Corporation’s potential downside is -24.71% and its consensus price target is $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regional Management Corp. and LendingClub Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 85.9%. About 3.8% of Regional Management Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of LendingClub Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regional Management Corp. -6.65% -7.33% -1.03% -11.71% -25.43% 0.33% LendingClub Corporation -1.34% -4.65% -6.16% -4.65% -24.97% 12.4%

For the past year Regional Management Corp. has weaker performance than LendingClub Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Regional Management Corp. beats LendingClub Corporation.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.