Reviewing Regional Management Corp. (RM)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regional Management Corp. has 93.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.8% of Regional Management Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Regional Management Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 12.70% 3.80% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Regional Management Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. N/A 26 8.38 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Regional Management Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Regional Management Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 3.68 2.67

With average target price of $36, Regional Management Corp. has a potential upside of 36.73%. The potential upside of the competitors is 87.77%. Based on the results given earlier, Regional Management Corp. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Regional Management Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regional Management Corp. -6.65% -7.33% -1.03% -11.71% -25.43% 0.33% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Regional Management Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Regional Management Corp. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Regional Management Corp.’s peers are 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Regional Management Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Regional Management Corp.’s peers beat Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.