Reviewing Regional Management Corp. (RM)’s and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)’s results

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. 26 0.98 N/A 2.93 8.23 Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A 1.00 2.34

In table 1 we can see Regional Management Corp. and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Regional Management Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Regional Management Corp. is currently more expensive than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Regional Management Corp. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.82 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Regional Management Corp. and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Regional Management Corp. is $36, with potential upside of 39.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Regional Management Corp. shares and 4.7% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares. Insiders held 1.9% of Regional Management Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regional Management Corp. -5.68% -5.6% -17.58% -14.21% -31.23% 0.17% Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -2.55% -15.58% -14.63% -42.75% -58.13% 30.03%

For the past year Regional Management Corp. has weaker performance than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

Summary

Regional Management Corp. beats Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.