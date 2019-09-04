Reviewing Regional Management Corp. (RM)’s and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s results

This is a contrast between Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. 26 0.99 N/A 2.88 8.38 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.53 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Regional Management Corp. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Regional Management Corp. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 12.7% 3.8% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Regional Management Corp. and CURO Group Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

CURO Group Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average price target and a 40.53% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Regional Management Corp. shares and 48.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares. 3.8% are Regional Management Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regional Management Corp. -6.65% -7.33% -1.03% -11.71% -25.43% 0.33% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87%

For the past year Regional Management Corp. has weaker performance than CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Summary

Regional Management Corp. beats CURO Group Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.