Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 48 25.45 N/A -1.04 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.37 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 highlights REGENXBIO Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Xencor Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. REGENXBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

REGENXBIO Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.43% and an $37 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Xencor Inc. is $40, which is potential 13.06% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Xencor Inc. looks more robust than REGENXBIO Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, Xencor Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xencor Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Xencor Inc. beats REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.