Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 20.10 N/A -1.04 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 11 and 11 for Current and Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, which is potential 207.33% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

REGENXBIO Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 22.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 74.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.