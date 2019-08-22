Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 15.01 N/A -1.04 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.63 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates REGENXBIO Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.67. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 100.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

REGENXBIO Inc. has a 3.79% upside potential and a consensus price target of $37. On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 273.33% and its average price target is $14. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.