Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s results

Both REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 14.07 N/A -1.04 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REGENXBIO Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

REGENXBIO Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.78% and an $37 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 8 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.