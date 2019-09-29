Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

Since REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 36 -8.90 28.79M -1.04 0.00 ObsEva SA 9 0.00 11.97M -1.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REGENXBIO Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 represents REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 80,128,026.72% -8.1% -7.6% ObsEva SA 129,967,426.71% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ObsEva SA are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

REGENXBIO Inc. and ObsEva SA Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

REGENXBIO Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.94% and an $37 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 70.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Comparatively, ObsEva SA has 14.47% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats ObsEva SA.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.