Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 36 -8.90 28.79M -1.04 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see REGENXBIO Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 80,351,660.62% -8.1% -7.6% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,284,875.18% 0% 0%

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.6 Current Ratio and a 18.6 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of REGENXBIO Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 3.93%. Competitively the average target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 57.51% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 59.9% respectively. About 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.