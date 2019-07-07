Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 20.05 N/A -1.04 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.05 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights REGENXBIO Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us REGENXBIO Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given REGENXBIO Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus price target is $18.2, while its potential upside is 89.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.8% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 7 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.