Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Since REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 14.77 N/A -1.04 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.67 beta means REGENXBIO Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

REGENXBIO Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.50% and an $37 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 20.6% respectively. 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. was less bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.