Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

Both REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 47 25.91 N/A -1.04 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.14 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates REGENXBIO Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of REGENXBIO Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk & Volatility

REGENXBIO Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for REGENXBIO Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$37 is REGENXBIO Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -4.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.