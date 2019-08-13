Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 50 15.84 N/A -1.04 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 2020.53 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for REGENXBIO Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

REGENXBIO Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 26.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 50% respectively. REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.