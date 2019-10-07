Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 36 -10.15 28.79M -1.04 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 37.91M -2.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 80,576,546.32% -8.1% -7.6% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,430,769,230.77% -123% -74.4%

Volatility and Risk

REGENXBIO Inc.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown REGENXBIO Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

REGENXBIO Inc.’s consensus price target is $37, while its potential downside is -3.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 53.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.