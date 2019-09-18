Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

Since REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 47 26.29 N/A -1.04 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 154.02 N/A -13.68 0.00

Demonstrates REGENXBIO Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.67 beta indicates that REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

REGENXBIO Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of REGENXBIO Inc. is $37, with potential downside of -5.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.