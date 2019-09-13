Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 48 26.55 N/A -1.04 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

REGENXBIO Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta and it is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. REGENXBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for REGENXBIO Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

REGENXBIO Inc. has an average target price of $37, and a -6.47% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

REGENXBIO Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.1% and 8.5%. Insiders owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.