Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

This is a contrast between REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 49 20.21 N/A -1.04 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 45.07 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights REGENXBIO Inc. and Alector Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has REGENXBIO Inc. and Alector Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. Its rival Alector Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown REGENXBIO Inc. and Alector Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 45.47% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

REGENXBIO Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 45.7%. Insiders owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.