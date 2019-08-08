Reviewing REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 50 17.07 N/A -1.04 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Demonstrates REGENXBIO Inc. and AC Immune SA earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us REGENXBIO Inc. and AC Immune SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AC Immune SA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 27% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.