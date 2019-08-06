Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 357 4.76 N/A 20.54 14.84 Teligent Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Teligent Inc.’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$425.2 is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 41.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 85.2%. Insiders owned 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Teligent Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.