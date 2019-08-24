Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 347 4.35 N/A 20.54 14.84 Synlogic Inc. 8 39.89 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk and Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Synlogic Inc.’s 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 11.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 48.25% at a $425.25 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc.’s consensus target price is $2, while its potential downside is -38.84%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Synlogic Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 82.8%. 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synlogic Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.