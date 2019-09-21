Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 328 4.49 N/A 20.54 14.84 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. SIGA Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than SIGA Technologies Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $386.5, and a 30.63% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 30.7% respectively. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SIGA Technologies Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.