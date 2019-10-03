Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 288 1.91 81.39M 20.54 14.84 Repligen Corporation 86 3.16 47.02M 0.46 204.75

Table 1 highlights Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Repligen Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is presently more affordable than Repligen Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28,253,549.48% 29.2% 21.4% Repligen Corporation 54,776,328.05% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 40.99% upside potential and a consensus price target of $386.5. Competitively Repligen Corporation has a consensus price target of $110, with potential upside of 48.97%. The results provided earlier shows that Repligen Corporation appears more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Repligen Corporation had bullish trend.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.