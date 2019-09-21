Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 328 4.51 N/A 20.54 14.84 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.15 beta means Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. PDS Biotechnology Corporation on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. PDS Biotechnology Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 30.63% and an $386.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 28.3%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20%. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.