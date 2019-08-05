Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 358 4.72 N/A 20.54 14.84 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.89 N/A -0.07 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$425.2 is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 43.02%. On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 82.14% and its consensus target price is $25.5. The information presented earlier suggests that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.