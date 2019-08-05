Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|358
|4.72
|N/A
|20.54
|14.84
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|7.89
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
$425.2 is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 43.02%. On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 82.14% and its consensus target price is $25.5. The information presented earlier suggests that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
