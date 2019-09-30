Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 289 1.97 81.39M 20.54 14.84 MyoKardia Inc. 54 0.53 44.74M -2.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28,167,503.03% 29.2% 21.4% MyoKardia Inc. 82,729,289.94% -20% -18.3%

Risk and Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand, has 2.01 beta which makes it 101.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.33% and an $386.5 consensus price target. MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 consensus price target and a 72.58% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MyoKardia Inc. looks more robust than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, MyoKardia Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors MyoKardia Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.