Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|328
|4.49
|N/A
|20.54
|14.84
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. which has a 39.3 Current Ratio and a 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$386.5 is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 30.63%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
