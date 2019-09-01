Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 342 4.36 N/A 20.54 14.84 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.08 N/A -161.25 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Jaguar Health Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.62% and an $425.25 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 1.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.