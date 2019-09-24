Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

Both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 326 4.40 N/A 20.54 14.84 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 and its Quick Ratio is has 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $386.5, and a 33.41% upside potential. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a -14.88% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 35.8%. Insiders held 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.