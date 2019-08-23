Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

Both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 348 4.48 N/A 20.54 14.84 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.82 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$425.25 is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 44.14%. Meanwhile, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential downside is -14.13%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.