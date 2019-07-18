Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 366 4.75 N/A 20.54 14.89 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 258.97 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.09 beta means Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.95% and an $425.2 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, which is potential 96.08% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.6% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.6% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.