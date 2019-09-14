Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

This is a contrast between Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 335 4.27 N/A 20.54 14.84 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.51 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 51.00% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $425.25. Competitively the average target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, which is potential 91.49% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 22%. 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.