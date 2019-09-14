Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

This is a contrast between Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|335
|4.27
|N/A
|20.54
|14.84
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|16.51
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The upside potential is 51.00% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $425.25. Competitively the average target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, which is potential 91.49% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 22%. 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Summary
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
