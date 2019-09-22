Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

We are comparing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 328 4.49 N/A 20.54 14.84 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.39 N/A -5.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Albireo Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.5 beta which makes it 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $386.5, and a 30.63% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 79.2%. Insiders held roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Albireo Pharma Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.