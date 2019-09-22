Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 328 4.49 N/A 20.54 14.84 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk and Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. From a competition point of view, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.93 beta which is 93.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 19.7 Current Ratio and a 19.7 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $386.5, while its potential upside is 30.63%. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 33.69%. Based on the data given earlier, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 83% respectively. About 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.