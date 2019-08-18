Reviewing Regency Centers Corporation (REG)’s and Its Rivals results

As REIT – Retail company, Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of Regency Centers Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Regency Centers Corporation has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Regency Centers Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 4.50% 2.60% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Regency Centers Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers Corporation N/A 66 39.33 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Regency Centers Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Regency Centers Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Regency Centers Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 1.53 2.27

$71.2 is the average price target of Regency Centers Corporation, with a potential upside of 9.22%. The rivals have a potential upside of 1.66%. Given Regency Centers Corporation’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regency Centers Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Regency Centers Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regency Centers Corporation 0.83% -0.03% -0.89% 2.68% 6.38% 13.67% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Regency Centers Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.5 shows that Regency Centers Corporation is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regency Centers Corporation’s rivals are 20.79% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

Regency Centers Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.