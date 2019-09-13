Reviewing Regency Centers Corporation (REG)’s and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL)’s results

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) have been rivals in the REIT – Retail for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers Corporation 66 9.78 N/A 1.70 39.33 CBL & Associates Properties Inc 1 0.26 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regency Centers Corporation and CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.6% CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0.00% -16.4% -3%

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.5 beta. In other hand, CBL & Associates Properties Inc has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Regency Centers Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Regency Centers Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regency Centers Corporation 0.83% -0.03% -0.89% 2.68% 6.38% 13.67% CBL & Associates Properties Inc 2.94% 1.94% -7.89% -56.07% -80.45% -45.31%

For the past year Regency Centers Corporation has 13.67% stronger performance while CBL & Associates Properties Inc has -45.31% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Regency Centers Corporation beats CBL & Associates Properties Inc.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.