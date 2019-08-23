Reviewing Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE)’s and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. was more bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats RMG Acquisition Corp.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.