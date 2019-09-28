Reviewing Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE)’s and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s results

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 28.00M 0.14 73.50 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 24.25M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 271,844,660.19% 0% 0% Replay Acquisition Corp. 244,702,320.89% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Replay Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.51% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. was more bullish than Replay Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Replay Acquisition Corp.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.