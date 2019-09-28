Reviewing Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE)’s and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s results

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.
|10
|0.00
|28.00M
|0.14
|73.50
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|24.25M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.
|271,844,660.19%
|0%
|0%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|244,702,320.89%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Replay Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.51% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.
|0.49%
|0.88%
|4.15%
|5.43%
|0%
|4.79%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. was more bullish than Replay Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Replay Acquisition Corp.
Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
