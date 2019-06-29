Reviewing Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s results

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 88.43 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 121.57

Table 1 highlights Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pure Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 52.51% and 56.54% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.2% 1.4% 3.56% 4.85% 0% 3.56% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.7% 1.41% 3.59% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Pure Acquisition Corp.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.